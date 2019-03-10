Thunder Signs Deonte Burton to Deal

Posted 11:02 pm, March 10, 2019, by

You’ll be seeing a lot more of Deonte Burton in a Thunder uniform. Burton and the Thunder have agreed to a multi year deal.

Initially, OKC had signed the Iowa State product to a two way deal which meant he would split his time between the NBA team and the Thunder’s G-League affiliate the Oklahoma City Blue.

With the move, Burton is now eligible to be on the Thunder’s playoff roster later in the season. Burton’s career began as an undrafted free agent playing overseas. He was then signed to a training camp deal with the Thunder.

In 23 games this season, Burton is averaging three points and one rebound per game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.