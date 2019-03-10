× Thunder Signs Deonte Burton to Deal

You’ll be seeing a lot more of Deonte Burton in a Thunder uniform. Burton and the Thunder have agreed to a multi year deal.

Initially, OKC had signed the Iowa State product to a two way deal which meant he would split his time between the NBA team and the Thunder’s G-League affiliate the Oklahoma City Blue.

With the move, Burton is now eligible to be on the Thunder’s playoff roster later in the season. Burton’s career began as an undrafted free agent playing overseas. He was then signed to a training camp deal with the Thunder.

In 23 games this season, Burton is averaging three points and one rebound per game.