Airman pulls off big surprise during children’s school assembly

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two Texas students were on the receiving end of a big surprise last week.

Senior Master Sgt. Steve Bousquet has served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and just returned home from a six-month deployment in Asia.

Bousquet, who is stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, traveled to Sachse, Texas to surprise his two children at their school.

Jackson and Elisabeth Bousquet were called to the front of a school assembly in order to be honored for achieving goals. However, they had no idea their dad was just behind the curtain.

“I was crying before I even walked out here…Obviously, emotions took over and I’m just so happy to be home and see my loved ones,” he told KXAN.