Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot a suspect in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officials were called to a report of a group of people breaking into a home near S.E. 59th and Bryant.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that two of the alleged suspects had guns.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they heard gunshots.

As they reached the backyard of the home, they found an alleged suspect with a gun.

When the officer ordered the man to drop the gun, he refused.

“The suspect did not comply with these orders and the officer shot one time, at least one time, hitting this individual,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

We’re told the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say several people are being questioned, and the officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave throughout the investigation.