‘Bad to the Bone Dog Show’ brings in donations for local rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- At the Bad to the Bone Dog Show on Sunday, all dogs are welcome.

“It’s really great to see all these animals that have pretty much been given a second chance,” said dog owner, Jaclyn Herrera.

The 2nd annual event benefits Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue. It’s their big fundraiser of the year to help get the resources needed for their rescues.

“We have about 45-50 dogs right now in rescue with us and they’re all in everybody’s individual homes,” said Kelly Larson, Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue board member.

Some of the dogs entered contests like 'best smile' and 'best costume.'

A dog names Gus took home the prize for 'best tail wag.'

“We actually started an Instagram for him as soon as we got him because he was just so funny, we thought ‘the world needs to see this guy,” said Jodi Osborn, Gus’s owner.

Other rescues were welcome at the event too. Showing the community just how important it is to support local rescues.

“We hope to keep just growing and growing,” Larson said.