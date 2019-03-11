Cooking with Kyle: Spectacular pineapple boats for spring

Pineapple Boats are an easy way to impress family and guests. The Creamy Lime Ginger dressing is a new favorite of mine.

This recipe is the perfect base; it becomes an entree with the addition of grilled, sliced chicken breast or a scoop of chicken salad, and can become even more colorful with your choice of berries and melons.

1 cantaloupe, peeled and cut into bite sized pieces.

2 whole pineapples, sliced vertically through crown to base.

1/4 C dried cranberries

(feel free to add strawberries, grapes, blue or blackberries, honeydew – get creative)

Dressing:

1/4 C fresh lime juice

2 T honey

1/2 t ground ginger

1/4 t salt

1/4 t pepper

2 T heavy cream

1/3 C oil (I prefer olive, but vegetable is fine)

Using pairing knife, slice around the pineapple meat 1/4-1/2” from the edge. Slice down both sides of core, using a slight angle inward. Remove core. Using a tablespoon, cut underneath flesh toward edge, remove and cut into pieces. Use tablespoon to scoop out and even pineapple bowl. For smaller servings (1/4 pineapple) again cut from crown to base. Use pairing knife to even up and create a flat surface.

In a mixing bowl, combine lime juice, honey and spices. Whisk until honey has dissolved into lime juice. Whisk in cream, followed by oil.

Combine cantaloupe, pineapple, dried cranberries and any other additions you choose in a ziplock bag. Pour in desired amount of dressing and toss thoroughly. Divide dressed fruit between pineapple boats. Garnish with fresh mint or basil.

Serves 4 – 8