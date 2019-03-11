Explosives found inside home at Edmond crime scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla - News 4 is learning more about what was found inside the home where a 19-year-old man is accused in the murder of his parents. One of those items prompted a bomb squad investigation at the scene last Friday.

"We had to remove a lot of items from the home," said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.

Investigators were working a week ago on the crime scene following the double homicide of Rachel and Mike Walker inside their Edmond home. The couple's son, 19-year-old Eli Walker, is accused of shooting his parents.

Edmond police released a list of the items, and it's shocking.

The list includes multiple knives, a homemade silencer, a Glock and a Luger semiautomatic pistol, a laser scope, an AR-15 style rifle and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. But, then, on Thursday, when police were processing items in their evidence room - they make a startling discovery.

"They opened up a box and found four homemade explosive devices," Wagnon said.

Police are not saying for sure who the bombs belonged to, but they were worried there might be more at the crime scene.

"We want to make sure that property is safe. We didn't know if there were more devices somewhere in the walls or other places in the home that we hadn't seen," Wagnon said.

Police said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was brought in Friday with bomb-sniffing dogs to clear the property. No other explosive devices were found.

"Obviously, we have family members that were going in and out and going through belongings. We were making sure that property was safe," Wagnon said.

We reached out to Eli's attorney, Derek Chance, for comment. He sent us this statement, saying:

"The family reports Eli has suffered from severe mental illness for several years. I have had an initial assessment done on Eli, and it clearly indicates he is acutely paranoid and delusional. This, we believe, explains the horrible tragedy this family has suffered."

Police said all the guns found were legally registered to a family member.

Funeral services for Rachel and Mike are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Edmond.