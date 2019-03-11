Former Logan County deputy sheriff pleads guilty to overtime fraud

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A former Logan County law enforcement officer found himself on the wrong side of the law following an overtime scheme.

In November of 2018, a federal grand jury indicted former Logan County Deputy Sheriff Doyle Baker after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 from federal grant funds.

According to the indictment, Baker knew that federal funds from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office could only be used to pay employees who were working overtime.

From July to September of 2016, he allegedly submitted fraudulent timesheets that claimed that he worked overtime hours. In fact, he did not work any overtime. The indictment also states that he hid the fraud by submitting fake citations and warnings.

Last week, Baker pleaded guilty to the overtime fraud.

He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced in the next few months.