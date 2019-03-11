× Former Oklahoma senator pleads guilty to assaulting Uber driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to assaulting an Uber driver in 2017.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt, (R-District 27) was named as a suspect after an Uber driver reported an assault earlier this year.

According to the police report, an officer was approached at the Oncue at N.W. 23rd and Santa Fe by the Uber driver, who told him that she was unsure what she needed to do, but had been assaulted on June 26, 2017.

She stated that “she drives for Uber and was transporting a customer when he made advances on her during transit.”

The report states the suspect “was grabbing her forcefully and kissing [victim] on the neck while she was driving.”

Investigators say Marlatt had been drinking heavily before he was picked up by the Uber driver.

He was ultimately charged with sexual battery.

Now, the case is closed after Marlatt pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge as part of a plea agreement.

The former state senator from Woodward was placed on a 90-day probation and given a $500 fine.