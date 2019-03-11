IHOP to celebrate ‘Free Pancake Day’ on Tuesday

It’s here! On Tuesday, March 12, IHOP will be giving away pancakes for ‘Free Pancake Day.’

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at IHOPs across the country.

Guests can visit the restaurant to order up a free short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes while supplies last. The deal is dine-in only.

IHOP hopes customers will also help support its featured charities dedicated to helping children battling illnesses – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every year, we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” said Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications, in a statement.

IHOP hopes customers enjoying the complementary stack will help them reach a $4 million fundraising goal.

Tuesday is the last day for customers to buy a $5 wall icon and receive a $5 coupon good with a purchase of $10 or more, dine-in only. Donations can also be added to restaurant tabs through the end of March.

Through April 14, the chain will also donate $1 from each sale of the new ‘Oreo Oh My Goodness’ stack to charities.

The Oreo creation is the vision of 6-year-old Brody Simoncini, from Worcester, Massachusetts, who came up with the dish after IHOP invited kids treated at a Children’s Miracle Network hospital to submit their menu ideas.

See IHOP’s statement for rules and more information.

