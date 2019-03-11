× Konawa schools closed following fatal bus crash

KONAWA, Okla. – Konawa schools have been closed Monday after a bus crash over the weekend killed one of its students, 12-year-old Rhindi Isaacs.

Tuesday, students will be back in class, still trying to heal from the emotional weekend.

On Friday, an SUV crashed into the Konawa Jr. High softball team’s bus – killing the student on board and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.

Crisis counselors will be on Konawa’s campus all week to speak with students, staff and families.

“It’s a tough thing for this community, but we are going to work through it, and strive together and move on,” said Konawa Fire Chief Tim Coffee.

