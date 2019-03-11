Man wants answers after uninsured, unlicensed driver allegedly hits his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma man wants answers after he said a man driving uninsured and without a license hit his car but is not facing any major repercussions.

Antonio Vasquez-Romero was driving to work last week when he claims a man driving eastbound along I-44 slammed into his car.

"I can’t get on the highway now. I’m just so scared. I don’t like driving period now," Vasquez-Romero told News 4.

A few physical pains aside, Vasquez-Romero said he considers himself pretty lucky.

Vasquez-Romero's new car, however, is no longer in such great shape. It will cost him roughly $3,000 to fix and, right now, he must pay for it out of pocket.

"The driver did not have insurance with him, so he called his wife and gave a policy number over the phone then, after I was discharged from the hospital, I proceeded to call. They said their policy was inactive," he said. "Since then, I've researched and saw that his driver's license is in fact suspended and, at the time, he has an active warrant. I mean, I'm scared, you know?"

Vasquez-Romero told News 4 he was told by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper that the involved driver would be cited for an improper lane change but he wants answers on why more wasn't done.

"I just don't feel like the officer did his job," he said. "If it happened to me, it's going to happen to someone else and they're going to be in the same situation I'm in."

News 4 reached out to the OHP for a comment Monday morning.

The OHP has not received a formal complaint regarding the incident, according to the Department of Public Safety. However, after the OHP was made aware of the complaint after our inquiry, we were told they would start investigating.