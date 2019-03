× Florida mom accused of stabbing 11-year-old daughter, driving her around until she died

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida mother allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter numerous times then drove the girl around until she died, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Sunday.

Police arrested Rosa Alcides Rivera, 28, after she took the girl, Aleyda Rivera, to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the child was already dead by the time Rosa arrived.

Rosa told hospital staff members “My baby is gone,” according to an arrest report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Authorities said they found 15 stab wounds on Aleyda’s back, along with a defensive wound to her right arm.

Authorities believe the incident began around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, when witnesses reported seeing Rosa banging on the door of an Orlando home, accusing a man of having sex with Aleyda, which her daughter denied.

At some point after Rosa and her daughter got back into the car, the arrest report said the mother stabbed the girl repeatedly “and, while stabbing her, she was attempting to make her more comfortable.”

Rosa “then drove her around in her vehicle until she ultimately died from those stab wounds,” Mina said.

Mina said Rosa later told investigators she stabbed her daughter “to prevent her from having sex with other men,” but he said authorities don’t believe she was being sexually abused.

“We believe that part of the investigation is unfounded. We are looking into it but don’t believe it to be credible,” Mina said.

While speaking with deputies, Rosa said she thought her daughter was in heaven.

Rosa is currently being held without bail at the Orange County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder as authorities continue to investigate.

“These cases are horrific and tragic,” Mina said. “And, then, to know that the child was killed by a mother — basically, a mother is the first line of defense to what is sometimes a very cruel world — is very hard on all of us.”