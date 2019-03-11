× Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is experiencing ’emergency blood shortage’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is experiencing an ’emergency blood shortage’ and is calling on all blood donors to donate.

Officials with the institute say that several days of winter weather, blood drive cancellations and widespread illness have all contributed to a sharp decline in blood donations.

At this point, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says that levels have reached a less than one-day supply. Typically, they like to have a three-to five-day supply for local hospitals.

“Because close to a quarter of our blood collections comes from school blood drives, school closings can be devastating to our inventory. With Spring Break around the corner, our schools and universities will be out again, and many people will be leaving the state for vacation. So, it is imperative to replenish the supply right away,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”

To make an appointment, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit OBI’s website.