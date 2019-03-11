× Oklahoma City ranked one of the ‘deadliest cities for pedestrians’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say you should always use caution when it comes to walking in areas where people are driving.

Now, a new survey ranked Oklahoma City as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

According to Consumer Reports, Oklahoma City ranked third behind Albuquerque and Phoenix as the ‘Deadliest Cities for Pedestrians.’

Researchers looked at 2016 crash data and determined the number of pedestrian fatalities compared to the size of the population.

The report states that 28 pedestrians died in Oklahoma City in 2016, bringing the fatality rate to 4.39 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Officials say most pedestrians are hit during the night and in spots away from intersections.

AAA says pedestrians should always stay alert by putting away their phone and taking off their headphones so they know what is going on around them.

Also, you should follow all the traffic rules and never assume that a driver will give you the right-of-way.

AAA says you should use crosswalks and sidewalks, and try to avoid walking on highways.