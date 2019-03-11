Oklahoma man found guilty in trooper’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma man will go to prison for causing a highway patrol trooper's death. The verdict came down Monday afternoon.

A jury found D'Angelo Burgess guilty of first-degree murder.

Burgess led authorities on a chase throughout Cleveland County in 2017.

Lt. Heath Meyer was hit by a fellow trooper while putting out stop sticks during the chase.

Burgess's family was very emotional and immediately left the courtroom after the verdict was read.

But, Greg Mashburn, the Cleveland County district attorney said justice is served.

"Heath was a member of our family, our law enforcement family. For me, I'm glad to see justice done," Mashburn said. "I'm glad this is over for the family. Hopefully, this will provide some closure. They're never going to get Heath back, but having this part of the process over."

Last week, Burgess's father told News 4 that he didn't think his son should be facing a murder charge.

"I don't wish none of that on anybody, but this is my son, and he didn't do nothing but elude," said Price Turner.

The jury deliberated for just a few hours Monday.

Mashburn said he was relieved when he heard the jury's verdict.

"They weighed all of that evidence, and they came to the right decision under the law in the state of Oklahoma," he said.

However, Burgess was found not guilty for the drug-related charges.

"Honestly, life in prison versus a couple misdemeanor counts is really not that big of a deal to us," Mashburn said.

Mashburn said it's always tough losing a member of law enforcement and this closure was needed.

"Justice happened for Heath in this case," he said.

At last check, Burgess's formal sentencing date hasn't been set yet.