One person in custody following murder in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person is in custody following a murder in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Saturday night, investigators were called to the Richard Regal Apartments near S.W. 59th and Agnew to check the welfare of a man.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim face down in the parking lot.

Neighbors told investigators that they hear gunshots just moments before finding the man.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

News 4 learned that one person has been taken into custody for the murder.

At this point, the identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.