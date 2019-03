× Police investigate shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Police are investigating a shooting in Lawton.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Monday in the 4300 block of NW Floyd Ave.

Police said officers arrived to the scene and found someone who had been shot. The victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses are now being interviewed.

No other details have been released at this time.