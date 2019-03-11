Police investigating death of 9-month-old baby

Posted 10:38 am, March 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an alleged case of child neglect that led to the death of a baby girl.

On March 4, officers were called to a home along S.W. 36th St. following a report of an unresponsive baby.

When police arrived, they found 9-month-old Isabella Guzman lying in the living room. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators allege that the baby and a young child were left unattended by a woman who was supposed to be caring for them.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Genesia Cooper on two counts of child neglect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.