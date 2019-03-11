× Police investigating death of 9-month-old baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an alleged case of child neglect that led to the death of a baby girl.

On March 4, officers were called to a home along S.W. 36th St. following a report of an unresponsive baby.

When police arrived, they found 9-month-old Isabella Guzman lying in the living room. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators allege that the baby and a young child were left unattended by a woman who was supposed to be caring for them.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Genesia Cooper on two counts of child neglect.