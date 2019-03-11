Police searching for suspect who shot 12-year-old Oklahoma boy in head

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting in Okmulgee early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Okmulgee police were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of E. Lafayette.

Investigators say someone knocked on the door of the home and began asking for someone who didn’t live there.

At that point, the suspect began shooting into the home and left the scene.

Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and the ankle. He was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital and was last listed in ‘extremely critical’ condition.

Authorities say 21-year-old Leon Grant III was also shot multiple times. However, he is expected to be survive.

Okmulgee police say they have no suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects.