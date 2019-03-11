× Police: Two juveniles taken into custody for threats against Purcell High School

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities say two juveniles who allegedly made threats against a local high school have been taken into custody.

On Sunday, officials with Purcell High School announced that the district would be closed due to an investigation into a threat.

“Due to an ongoing investigation to a threat made at Purcell High School, Purcell Schools will be closed tomorrow. Monday March 11th. Purcell Schools is working closely with the Purcell Police Department to resolve this matter. The Safety of our students is our primary concern,” a post read.

Officials with the Purcell Police Department say they received information on Sunday evening via social media of a threat to “perform an act of violence” at the high school on Monday.

“After a thorough investigation it has been determined that there was no credible threat to any of the Purcell Schools. It is our understanding that our of an abundance of caution all Purcell Schools have cancelled classes on Monday,” the department posted on Facebook.

Investigators say two juveniles made verbal threats at school, which were heard by other students. Those students then began posting warnings on social media.

As a result, two juveniles have been taken into custody.