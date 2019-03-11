Sheriff: Body washes ashore at Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a badly decomposed body has been found at a lake in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told KJRH that a man was walking his dog around 8 a.m. on Saturday when he stumbled upon the body along the shore of Lake Eufaula.

So far, investigators have not been able to identify the victim.

Morris says the body has been taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death.

“The case is difficult because right now, no one has been reported missing from the area,” Morris said.