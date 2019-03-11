Sky lantern with special message for loved one nearly burns Oklahoma man’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A homeowner in Moore avoids a near disaster after coming home to find a sky lantern burning on his room.

Taylor Kaufman said he saw a couple sky lanterns above his neighborhood Friday night.

When he pulled into his driveway, he realized that one nearly set his home on fire.

Kaufman says he was able to grab the lantern from the eaves and put it out before the flames spread to his roof.

He discovered that whoever sent the lantern had attached a special message for a loved one who passed away.

"I feel bad on that part, but it isn't worth the risk," Kaufman said.

"I had been gone for two hours, so I would have never known what would have happened until I pulled up. I mean, I've got dogs in there and personal items," he added.

Officials warn that not only are the lanterns dangerous, but they are also illegal under Oklahoma law.

Senate Bill 63, which was signed into law in 2013, made using anything similar to the sky lanterns illegal.

"You're going to burn somebody's house down you don`t even know," he said.