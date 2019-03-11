× Thunder Split Road Trip With Win at Utah

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished their four-game road trip with a 98-89 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Thunder never trailed after the first quarter and led by 13 at halftime, 50-37.

The lead grew to as many as 18 in the second half, and OKC held off several Jazz runs to win by nine and complete a four-game season sweep of Utah.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to lead the Thunder with 24 points, sparking OKC especially in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, and during the game got into a verbal altercation with a Utah fan, using profanity and threatening the fan, saying “I’ll **** you up” several times.

The video from Twitter on the exchange can be found below.

Westbrook threatening to beat up a guy and his wife 🥴 yikes (@Lumpy855) pic.twitter.com/Ov5G67x2c5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 12, 2019

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Paul George recording a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, but going just 2-for-8 from the field.

Jerami Grant and Steven Adams both had 12 points.

The Thunder outshot Utah from the field, 46 percent to 36 percent, and the Jazz shot just 30 percent from three-point range.

OKC split their four-game road trip to improve to 41-26 on the season.

The Thunder host Brooklyn on Wednesday night at 6:00 pm.