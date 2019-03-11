× Troopers still seeking leads on passenger killed in crash with team bus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – There’s still a mystery surrounding a deadly crash that claimed that lives of three people in Seminole County.

Investigators say they have determined that John Tallbear was driving the SUV when it hit the Konawa softball team’s bus.

However, they have not been able to identify a passenger in Tallbear’s vehicle who was also killed in the crash.

At this point, troopers say they know that the victim is a woman.

They’re asking anyone who knows who Tallbear might have been with in the days leading up to the crash to call Troop D headquarters at 918-423-3636.