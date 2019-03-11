Victim’s unborn baby dies after double shooting in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Police in Okmulgee say a double shooting turned into a homicide after the victim’s unborn baby died as a result of the attack.

On March 6, Okmulgee officers were called to a shooting near Miami and 4th. When they arrived, they found that a man and a woman had been shot.

Investigators told FOX 23 that 19-year-old Trashe Shannon was shot in the chest, stomach, leg and suffered a graze wound to the head. During the same shooting, police say 21-year-old Cameron Burgess was shot in the foot.

While investigating the scene, police discovered 26 shell casings from two different caliber weapons at the scene.

Authorities ultimately arrested 30-year-old Rashod Griffin on two complaints of shooting with intent to kill.

On Monday, officials learned that Shannon had been pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Sadly, the baby died as a result of the attack.

Now, authorities say Griffin could face homicide charges.