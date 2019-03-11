Video shows California man pull gun on former coworkers while picking up final paycheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP, Calif. - A California man has been arrested Saturday after investigators said he threatened to kill his former coworkers.

"In the back of my head, I was thinking about my family. Like for a second, I couldn't even breathe," Suksjinder Singh told KTXL.

Suksjinder owns Dhaliwal Brothers Trucking with his brother, Jasprit.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Beant Singh was "let go" from his job at a trucking business and later returned with a gun. Beant fired a shot into the ground near two employees, deputies said, but no one was hit.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling a gun at the business.

"He pointed it at two people, and he fired off a round approximately five feet from the victims," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputy Andrea Lopez said.

Suksjinder said Beant quit and doesn't know what may have set him off.

"He worked here for a year," Suksjinder said. "We never had an issue. That was his last day."

Investigators said, after Beant was arrested, he threatened to come back and "handle what he started."

"We're not sure what issues were going on previously at the business, but he was just instructed to pick up his last paycheck and he came with the gun," Lopez said.

Beant was booked into jail on assault with a firearm and criminal threat charges.

Suksjinder said he feels blessed to be alive.

"I have a 4-month-old baby," he said. "I was so scared, like he could have shot me right away and, luckily, somehow, I got saved."