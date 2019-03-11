“We all just broke down,” Konawa community mourns loss at prayer vigil

Sunday in Konawa was a day of grief.

A junior high softball team’s bus was in flames on Friday after a head-on collision with a SUV, killing three people.

One of the victims, Rhindi Kay Isaacs, was a student who was on board.

Cory Brooks’ daughter is on that softball team.

"We went to the ball game as usual and we decided to have her come with us instead of her riding the bus,” said Cory Brooks.

Brooks tells News 4 his daughter normally rides the bus home with her team.

He was coming back from a work trip and barely made it to the game to pick up his daughter and take her home himself.

"We all just broke down that night,” said Brooks. “My daughters broke down that night and we just cried because five minutes later, she would've been on that bus and it's heart-wrenching because a life was lost."

No cameras were allowed inside the vigil at the Performing Arts Center.

The superintendent of the school district says this was a step toward healing.

“This is the first step,” said Superintendent Cory Ellis. “We have many more steps to go.”

It’s just been 48 hours since the crash

And Brooks said his daughter’s life could’ve came down to just five minutes.

"With her being my daughter's best friend, I know she would've been sitting right there beside her on that bus,” said Brooks.

Konawa schools will be closed on Monday.

However, the doors will be open for any person in the community to come and grieve together.