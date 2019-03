TULSA, Okla. – Police say an Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, investigators were called to a home near 16th Street and Garnet in Tulsa following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man. Investigators told KJRH it appears he had been shot in the upper torso.

Police arrested Mary Carroll, the victim’s girlfriend, on one count of manslaughter.