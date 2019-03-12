× Arrest made in Hugo man’s murder

HUGO, Okla. – Officials have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation out of Hugo.

Hugo Police Department officers were call to a scene around 2:30 p.m. on Monday where they found 34-year-old Jeremy Ryan Barnett of Hugo, Oklahoma, sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle.

He was transported to Choctaw County Memorial Hospital in Hugo where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined 30-year-old Gregory Allen Gamblin II of Hugo, Oklahoma, was responsible for the murder.

Officers from the Hugo Police Department, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Tribal Police, and agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took Gamblin into custody at a residence in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, without incident on Tuesday.