Big 12 Tournament Tips Off Wednesday in KC, MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big 12 Tournament tips off from Kansas City Wednesday with a pair of Oklahoma teams hitting the floor. For Oklahoma State, they kick off the whole event from the Sprint Center, looking to keep their season alive.

OSU faces TCU. The two split their season series with each winning on their home court. The Cowboys need to win the Big 12 Tournament if they have any hope of playing in the NCAA Tournament. However, OSU is playing good basketball having won two of their last three games.

As for the Sooners, they're comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. OU faces off with West Virginia in the night cap of the Big 12 Tournament tipping off at 8pm. OU and West Virginia also split their season series with each team winning on their home floor.

Brian Brinkley has a full preview from Kansas City in the video above.