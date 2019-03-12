Brewery worker plans to fast and consume nothing but beer and water for Lent

NEWTOWN, Ohio – You’ve probably heard of the term “liquid lunch,” meaning you drink instead of eating your lunch.

Well, an Ohio man is trying to do a month and a half of liquid lunches – and dinners and breakfasts. For Lent, he’s giving up food and plans to only live off beer and water until Easter.

“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” Del Hall said.

That’s right, there’s only going to be one thing on Hall’s menu for 46 days, WKRC reports.

“I am nervous,” he said. “I’m very nervous about it. I’ve only fasted for four days.”

He’s going from four days to 46 of fasting for Lent, taking a nod from monks in the 1600s that would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread, and that’s what they call it,” he said. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call dobblebock liquid bread, and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of lent.”

Hall knows what people say.

“They think I’m crazy,” he said.

But the Fifty West Brewing Company worker has a game plan and wants to see if he can prove to himself that it’s possible.

“I’m an Army veteran, so you know, I was number one in my class in the Army,” he said. “I’ve run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles. I’ve done big challenges, but this seems very daunting. So I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”

In addition to tracking his own health, Hall will be checking in with a physician as he pushes forward on his beer fast.