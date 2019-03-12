Brothers arrested in connection to pawn shop burglary, gun theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Police believe a string of metro burglaries was a family affair for two brothers, both of whom are now facing charges related to a pawn shop burglary and sale of a stolen gun to scrape together cash to bail the other out of jail.

Shannon Hicks, 38, was booked into the Oklahoma County jail Tuesday on a charge of second degree burglary, in connection to the burglary of a Del City pawn shop earlier this year.

On January 29, Del City Police were called to Kings Pawn Shop, 4255 E. Reno Avenue. Police said the suspect cut a hole in the building and stole five firearms from inside. An arrest warrant was issued for Hicks after police learned he allegedly sold a gun stolen in the burglary to get money to bail his brother out of jail, who is a suspect in a string of burglaries in Midwest City and Del City, according to police.

"We got Del Crest (Middle School burglary) and we had a few things to go on. And we knew that our probability of solving it was fairly high," said Del City Police Capt. Bradley Rule. "When the Kings pawn shop came into play, we didn't have a whole lot."

In the early morning hours of January 4, police said a suspect tried to use an electronic key card to get inside Del-Crest Middle school, and also cut a hole the band building, stealing nearly a dozen of band instruments personally owned by the school's band teacher, worth about $20,000.

On February 23, Del City Police said a clarinet stolen in the school burglary was pawned by Shannon Hicks' brother, Patrick Sean Hicks, at a metro shop. The electronic key card used by suspect, according to court documents, was never turned in by Patrick Hicks when he resigned from his job at a Del City air conditioning contractor. The company was contracted to do work for Mid-Del schools.

On February 28, Patrick Hicks was arrested by the Oklahoma County Warrant Squad at a home in the 4700 block of Koelsch Drive in Del City. The former HVAC technician was found hiding inside an A/C vent. During a search of the home, police also found a number of identification cards, credit cards, blank checks from Ron's Hamburgers and Chili in Midwest City, and an M&M candy machine.

According to Midwest City police reports, Ron's Hamburgers was burglarized just days after the Kings Pawn Shop burglary and theft. Thousands in cash, a safe and boxes of meat were stolen and there were no signs of how the suspect, or suspects, got inside. Del City Police later learned the M&M machine was also stolen in the burglary.

Jailed on second degree burglary and false declaration to a pawn broker for the Del Crest burglary, court documents say police started listening to Patrick Hicks' phone calls, a number of which were to his brother, Shannon.

"Working the case, back on Del Crest, we arrested our suspect in that case and start listening to his jail calls," Rule said. "On the jail calls, we have Patrick instructing Shannon to sell the shotgun. That matches what was stolen from Kings."

After obtaining search warrants for Patrick Hicks' cell phone, investigators were able to recover a Browning shotgun stolen in the pawn shop burglary and sold by Shannon Hicks to a man in Del City.

"We have tied these two to two other burglaries in Midwest City. Since the firearm was stolen from a federal firearm license dealer, that's under (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) jurisdiction. Once we were able to get enough information that this was a probability that they were involved, then the dominoes just fell into place."

On Monday, police filed an arrest warrant for Patrick Hicks for conspiracy to commit burglary. Both brothers are facing a number of charges, including burglary, and being held on more than $250,000 bond. They have not been formally charged in the burglary cases. Patrick Hicks was charged last week in an unrelated domestic violence case.

During a search of Patrick Hicks' home, an arrest warrant said investigators found a sketch pad with drawings of businesses labeled "prime targets." Also found was a ninja suit, foot spikes and a grappling hook.