Darci Lynne confirmed as Barbie's special guest for OKC 'Be Anything' tour stops

OKLAHOMA CITY – Barbie is bringing her 60th Anniversary ‘Be Anything’ tour to Oklahoma City this weekend, and Darci Lynne will be there to help her celebrate.

Oklahoma City’s very own Darci Lynne Farmer, America’s Got Talent Season 12 winner, who just last month placed second on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” competition, will be the special role model guest at two Oklahoma City Walmarts March 16-17.

On March 16, Barbie will be at the Walmart Supercenter on 6100 W Reno Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73127 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On March 17, Barbie is taking the party to the Walmart Supercenter on 100 East I-240 Service Rd. Oklahoma City, OK 73149 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

At each stop of the pop-up tour designed to inspire girls and women they can be anything, fans will have a chance to take photos inside a life-sized Barbie doll box, explore different careers in the You Can Be Anything dress-up zone, check out some of the original Barbie career dolls and learn more about the most iconic careers Barbie has held over the past 60 years.

There will be a meet and greet with Darci at each stop and kids can also enter for a chance to win up to $20,000 to make their dreams come true.

During the Barbie 60th Anniversary Celebration, fans will have the chance to see:

Barbie Careers Exhibit through the past 60 years

Virtual “You Can Be Anything” Career Wall capturing girls’ dreams and aspirations

“You Can Be Anything” Career Role Play/Dress Up

Darci Lynne Farmer Appearance Interview & Fan Meet/Greet

This event is free and open to the public.