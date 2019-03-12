Edmond Public Schools hosting job fair for those interested in teaching middle, high schools

EDMOND, Okla. – A metro school district is hosting a job fair for those interested in teaching middle or high schools.

Edmond Public Schools say those who are interested should attend the job fair on Wednesday. Last month, the district held an elementary job fair.

Participants are asked to bring several copies of their resumes and should be prepared to meet with principals for interviews.

The district is also urging college graduates with non-teaching degrees to attend the job fair to learn more about the teaching profession. District staff will be available to offer information about alternative routes to teacher certification.

The job fair will be Wednesday, March 13, at the district’s administrative headquarters at 1001 W. Danforth in Edmond.

No registration is necessary.

For more information, you can call (405)340-2913.