Family mourning loss of Edmond couple, warning others about red flags they ‘didn’t recognize’

EDMOND, Okla. – On Tuesday, Rachel and Michael Walker were remembered with funeral services in Edmond and their family also spoke publicly for the first time.

“Please see it soon enough before something happens to your family,” said Maya Walker, Michael’s sister.

Michael was a former drummer at Life Church, his sister remembers him and his wife fondly.

“My brother Michael is known as a highly talented musician his identity was founded in being a Christ follower, husband, father and friend,” said Maya Walker. “My sister-in-law, Rachel was a champion for her family. She sought out the best in everyone and she loved people fierce. She took delight in the smallest details in life.”

The couple’s younger son, Isaiah, and Rachel’s daughter, Ashten were there to lend support to their aunt speaking for the family for first time publically.

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Elijah is accused of killing his parents. The family has said through social media that Eli suffers from severe schizophrenia.

“We hope and pray for the best outcome for this tragedy and for Eli, my nephew to get the best care possible,” said Walker.

The family also hoping others will learn from their devastating ordeal.

“Please look with understanding on this tragedy and how and why it happened and help those around you that also need help . The pieces that we are putting together now we didn’t recognize but I’m hoping this helps you to start recognizing if you see any of this in your own family to keep this from happening to you,” said Walker.