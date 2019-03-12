× FBI seeking information on bank robbery at IBC Bank in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – FBI officials are seeking information on a bank robbery that occurred at the IBC Bank in Pauls Valley.

The suspect was identified as a white male, approximately 6′ tall, and in his 50s. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green mask, and a green toboggan.

During the robbery the suspect entered the location and demanded money from bank employees, received an undisclosed amount, and left the bank on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect may have entered into a black or dark blue 1990’s model Dodge Dakota with paint missing from hood area of vehicle.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.