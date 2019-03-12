× Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in college admissions bribery case

BOSTON – College coaches and others, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

According to TMZ, Loughlin and her husband “reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the crew team at USC … despite the fact they did not actually participate in crew.”

TMZ also reports Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, “reportedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of their eldest daughter.”

Macy was not indicted.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.