× Man accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of champagne, wine at metro Target

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal more than $1,000 worth of champagne and wine at a popular department store.

On March 9, just after 4 p.m., police responded to Target near Penn and Memorial in reference to a larceny call.

A police report states an employee told police a man, Martell McKinney, 26, was reportedly seen selecting various wines and champagnes and placing them into a shopping cart.

McKinney then allegedly grabbed several bags of Red Solo cups, left the cart behind and proceeded to the checkout where he paid for the cups.

After purchasing the cups, McKinney then walked back to the cart and continued to exit the store where he was confronted by the employee.

The total value of all the items was a little more than $1,500, according to the police report.

McKinney was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail for larceny.