Man arrested on murder complaint following fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting, police say.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 6, police responded to the area near Lyrewood Lane and W Wilshire Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside.

Police later identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric Lamont Washington, Jr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, an arrest has been made in the case.

26-year-old Christopher Cargle was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail early Tuesday morning on a complaint of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.