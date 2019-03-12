KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Man arrested on murder complaint following fatal shooting 

Posted 12:50 pm, March 12, 2019, by

Christopher Cargle

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting, police say.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 6, police responded to the area near Lyrewood Lane and W Wilshire Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside.

Police later identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric Lamont Washington, Jr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, an arrest has been made in the case.

26-year-old Christopher Cargle was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail early Tuesday morning on a complaint of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.