Miniature donkey in Norman that gained national fame passes away

NORMAN, Okla. – An adorable miniature donkey who gained national attention has passed away.

In 2015, Robin Strader said she was on her way to work when she saw a miniature donkey roaming along 120th Avenue N.E. in Norman.

“If I hadn’t gotten him off the road, yeah, he could have definitely been killed,” Strader said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Strader was thinking of what to do next with the little guy, Norman Police Officer Kyle Canaan pulled up and offered to help.

“She said, ‘Well, no, it won’t fit in my car,'” Canaan said. “And, I was like, ‘Eh, it may fit in my car.'”

Strader held the donkey, who they affectionately named Squishy, on her property until his rightful owner claimed him a day later.

A year later, the donkey's owner told Strader that he was hoping to sell Squishy.

Strader raised enough money to purchase the little guy.

Nearly four years after discovering the little guy in Norman, Strader says Squishy has passed away.

"Squishy, the infamous donkey of Norman Ok. Passed away this morning due to unknown issues involving his liver. Dr. Mike Wylie of Equi-Center Vet services did an amazing job and all he could to help him. Thank you to everyone for loving him like Jeff and I did," Strader posted on KFOR's Facebook.