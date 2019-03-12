× National Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl; suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee.

Noelani Robinson is believed to be with 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins.

Higgins is considered “armed and dangerous.” He also goes by the names Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.

He was last seen driving a 2014 black Cadillac with Florida license plate #HVCZ95.

Milwaukee Police said Higgins was supposed to return Noelani to her mother on Monday but the exchange never took place.

If you see them, please call 911 immediately.