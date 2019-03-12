KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Neighbors concerned after kids seen throwing rocks at cars

Posted 11:00 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, March 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was issued a citation after allegedly throwing rocks at cars near a busy intersection, and then hiding out in a storm drain.

According to officials from the Oklahoma City Police Department, several people who were driving around the area of N.W. Expressway and Candlewood Drive reported witnessing a group of juveniles throwing rocks at cars.

In one case, a windshield was shattered.

One witness noticed three of the juveniles hiding out in a storm drain near her home.  When confronted by that second witness, three of them ran from the scene.

One of the alleged suspects surrendered to the witness and was issued a citation for destruction of property.

The other two suspects have not been located at this time.

