Neighbors concerned after kids seen throwing rocks at cars

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was issued a citation after allegedly throwing rocks at cars near a busy intersection, and then hiding out in a storm drain.

According to officials from the Oklahoma City Police Department, several people who were driving around the area of N.W. Expressway and Candlewood Drive reported witnessing a group of juveniles throwing rocks at cars.

In one case, a windshield was shattered.

One witness noticed three of the juveniles hiding out in a storm drain near her home. When confronted by that second witness, three of them ran from the scene.

One of the alleged suspects surrendered to the witness and was issued a citation for destruction of property.

The other two suspects have not been located at this time.