× OHP tentatively identifies passenger in fatal Seminole County bus crash

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators have tentatively identified the female passenger in John Tallbear’s vehicle during the triple-fatal bus crash the night of Friday March 8.

OHP originally had no leads on the identity of the female passenger but has now tentatively identified her as Shari Moore aka Shari Dockrey of Earlsboro, OK. This is pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner.

The tentative identification was made after speaking with family members of Dockrey.

Tallbear’s vehicle slammed head on into a Konawa school bus, killing himself, his passenger and one student on the school bus.

The student has been identified as Rhindi Kay Isaacs, 12, and was a member of the Konawa Junior High Softball Team.

Funeral services for Isaacs are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Konawa Public School Performing Arts Center. Rev. Drew Isaacs and Ed George will officiate the services, and burial will follow at Vamoosa Cemetery.