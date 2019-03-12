Cause of SW Oklahoma City house fire under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were called to house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., crews responded to the scene near SW 36th and Blackwelder.

Firefighters first on scene reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says there were reports of someone still inside, however, no victim was found after a search.

TAC 3 | House Fire – 1200 SW Binkley St. | Firefighters responding to the report of a house fire. There are reports of someone still inside the structure. Crews are just arriving on scene and attempting a rescue. DM 6:59 a.m pic.twitter.com/BqhSIhyx5X — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 12, 2019

UPDATE | 1200 SW Binkley St. | Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from a 2 story house. Crews found an open door on arrival and no victim after a search. Fire attack still in progress. DM 7:12 a.m. pic.twitter.com/6oqtiCOhQd — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 12, 2019

A grandmother and grandson were able to escape without any injuries.

The home did not have any working smoke detectors.

The cause and damage estimates of the fire are still under investigation, but officials say it’s a 50% loss.