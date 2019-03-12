KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Cause of SW Oklahoma City house fire under investigation

Posted 7:34 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, March 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were called to house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., crews responded to the scene near SW 36th and Blackwelder.

Firefighters first on scene reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says there were reports of someone still inside, however, no victim was found after a search.

A grandmother and grandson were able to escape without any injuries.

The home did not have any working smoke detectors.

The cause and damage estimates of the fire are still under investigation, but officials say it’s a 50% loss.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.