Oklahoma City police investigate homicide after shooting victim dies from injuries 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting victim died from his injuries over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shooting near SW 9th and Penn.

Police say the victim, Arnuflo McClallan, 30, was taken to the hospital where he died Monday due to his injuries from the shooting.

No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made in the case.

This is the city’s 21st homicide of 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.