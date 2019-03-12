× One person arrested, another injured following assault in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was arrested and another injured after an altercation between former business partners became physical.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area near NW 23rd and Penn for a report of a shooting.

Police say former business partners got into a physical altercation when one of them thought he heard a gunshot and called police.

The other person involved ran from police but was quickly taken into custody about a block away.

Officials tell News 4 a gun was found in the vehicle but say they did not find any evidence that it had been fired.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect who ran from police was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges.