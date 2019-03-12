× OU Neuroscientists find brain pathway where taste and pain intersect

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma neuroscientists have found a pathway in the brain where taste and pain intersect in a new study.

The study was originally designed to look at the intersection of taste and food temperature.

This study was the first time researchers have shown that taste and pain signals come together in the brain and use the same circuitry.

“We originally aimed to look at how sense of taste works with thermal sensation in this study to better understand how taste is connected to food preferences, health and wellbeing. Taste is also closely tied to emotion and understanding how the brain processes different tastes is significant on several levels,” said Christian Lemon, principal investigator on the grant and associate professor in the OU Department of Biology, OU College of Arts and Sciences. “What we found was a surprise because temperature signals were converging with taste near the midbrain, but so were neural messages for taste and pain.”

This intersection may support a protective function and opens the possibility that taste messages could change how pain signals are transmitted in the brain, but more research is needed.

Now that the circuitry has been identified, OU researchers will explore manipulation of the circuitry to test its influence on behaviors associated with taste and pain.

Ultimately, understanding taste is critical to defining its role in human disorders associated with eating behaviors, such as obesity, diabetes, and other conditions and diseases.

OU neuroscientists received a five-year, $1.6 million National Institutes of Health grant to study this concept.

Lemon and Jinrong Li, OU research associate, recently published the first paper on this study in the Journal of Neuroscience.