School district on a mission to keep teen moms in school

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is number two in the country when it comes to the number of teen pregnancies.

"I was caught off guard because I was running track and I was basketball manager and I was gaining weight and I was like, why am I getting fat?” Darayah Seleres said.

An avid athlete, 18-year-old Seleres never dreamed she'd be a mom at just 16 years old.

She isn't alone. Oklahoma's teen pregnancy rate is nearly double the national average. And often times, those young mothers don't finish high school.

"We are doing a lot of education in our schools,” said Teri Bell with Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Now, OKCPS is working to change those statistics.

"The need is there,” Bell said.

It’s a unique program right here at home helping teen moms get on track to graduation and beyond.

