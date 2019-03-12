Texas 17-year-old killed in Colorado skydiving accident 

FLORENCE, Colo. – A skydiving accident over the weekend in Colorado claimed the life of a Texas teen.

On Sunday, just after 10 a.m., law enforcement officers and emergency crews were called to a field about seven miles east of Canon City, Colorado, for a skydiving accident reported by High Sky Adventures.

According to KDVR, crews and bystanders attempted to save the teen’s life but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it was the 17-year-old’s first skydive and he was jumping alone.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were assisting in the investigation, along with local authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.