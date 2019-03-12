KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stops

Posted 5:03 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, March 12, 2019

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were taken into custody last week for drug charges following two separate traffic stops.

On March 3, Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car traveling along I-40 after it drifted lanes.

When the deputy stopped the driver, he was told that the driver, 43-year-old Zhaohong Li, and the passenger, 58-year-old Woeibin Fan, were driving to Florida to open a restaurant.

However, Fan told him a different story and admitted that marijuana was in the vehicle.

Authorities ultimately found 51 pounds of marijuana, worth about $200,000.

Credit: Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

In a separate traffic stop, 48-year-old Rohana Mayer was arrested after making an improper lane change on I-40. Mayer told the deputy that she was going to visit family in South Carolina, but the deputy became suspicious after seeing the rental car agreement for a one-way trip to Chicago.

A K-9 officer discovered 82 pounds of marijuana, and over 125 pounds of marijuana vape cartridges inside the vehicle. In all, the products are worth about $500,000.

Credit: Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

All three were arrested on complaints of trafficking marijuana.

